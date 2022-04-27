Man gunned down in another M7 hit in Durban

DURBAN - A man believed to be 40 years old was shot dead while seated in his vehicle on the M7 in the Rossburgh area, south of Durban, on Tuesday. A passenger was also injured, said Emer-G-Med Paramedics.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle Van Reenen said paramedics responded to the shooting on the M7 at about 7pm on Tuesday. Van Reenen said when paramedics arrived, they found a grey Volkswagen Polo peppered with bullet holes. “A male approximately 40 years of age was found seated in the driver's seat, and found to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds,” he said.

He said the driver was declared dead at the scene. “A passenger was found to have suffered moderate injuries and was treated and stabilised before being taken to a nearby hospital,” said van Reenen. This year alone, two tow truck drivers were also shot on the M7 in apparent hits.

In February, a man was seated in his tow truck on the M7 near the N2 bridge when he came under fire. He sustained gunshot wounds to his abdomen and lower limbs and was rushed to hospital in a serious condition. Last month, in the same area, another tow truck driver, believed to be in his forties, was shot dead while seated in his vehicle on the M7, also near the N2 bridge. He was shot multiple times and declared dead on the scene.

