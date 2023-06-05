Man handed life in jail for raping a woman in Sydenham, who stepped in to stop her friend from being assaulted

Durban -- A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison by the Durban Regional Court for repeatedly raping a 30-year-old woman in the Sydenham area of Durban. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Mxolisi Qasha committed the offence in February 2019.

On the day of the incident, Ramkisson-Kara said, the complainant was with her friend, when Qasha approached them. “He started assaulting her friend, accusing her of calling him a ‘Mpondo’. “When the complainant realised that Qasha spoke isiXhosa like her, she intervened, hoping to appease the situation, and asked her friend to run away,” she said.

She said Qasha then pulled out a knife and asked the complainant to go with him back to his house. “There he raped her three times, before letting her go,” she said. Ramkisson-Kara said the victim immediately reported the incident to her sister and they went to the police.

“Qasha was arrested soon after, as the complainant was able to identify him,” she said. In aggravation of sentence, the Regional Court prosecutor Buyile Sikhosana used DNA evidence directly linking Qasha to the offence. Sikhosana also submitted a Victim Impact Statement compiled by the complainant and facilitated by Court Preparation Officer, Nondumiso Nyembe.