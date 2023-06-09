Man, heading to work, shot dead at Glebelands Hostel in uMlazi

Durban - Violence at the notorious Glebelands hostel is continuing, with a man shot dead on Wednesday morning. Lerato Nonkwana, 30, was shot while on his way to work. The murder comes five days after eight men were killed in a shooting at the hostel.

Speaking to The Mercury yesterday, Lerato’s sister, Phumla Nonkwana, said the family could think of no reason why someone would want her brother dead. She said he was a quite person and not violent. “Yesterday morning at 5.50am I heard gunshots, and as I stay near the Glebelands flats, I tried to call my sister, who stays there, to check if they were safe. My younger sister’s response was that she was okay and Lerato had just left the flat.” Nonkwana added that she tried to call Lerato, but there was no answer.

“I continued with my day, and when I was hanging my washing, I noticed a young boy coming from the Glebelands direction. I asked him about the shooting and had him describe what the person who was shot was wearing, and it matched my brother’s work uniform.” She said she called her sister and they both went to see the body and found that it was Lerato. ‘‘We do not know who may have shot him, which is why we are linking these shootings to the ones that have been happening in the area. We hope that those who took my brother’s life are arrested,” she said.

Mthembeni Thusi, the spokesperson for Ubunye Lwamahostela, which is a body for hostels in the province, expressed its disappointment with law enforcement’s efforts in combating crime across the province, especially at hostels. “These killings are increasing each day because the law has neglected random patrols in the area and has kept law-enforcement personnel at a distance from the people. This makes it difficult for the police to arrive at the scene on time. “The government needs to review the laws in place to protect people. Criminals have easy access to guns, and more needs to be done to penalise offenders. When they are caught, they should receive harsh sentences to discourage them from repeating these acts.”