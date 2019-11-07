Man held for killing KZN teacher, wounding friend









Samkelisiwe Nkabinde Durban - A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Vryheid teacher. Samkelisiwe Nkabinde, 35, was shot dead and her friend, also a teacher, was injured while they were travelling to Mseni Primary School in Ntshenteka Reserve, near Vryheid, on Monday. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the women were shot by a man who was known to them. “The driver died at the scene, while the passenger was injured and taken to hospital. The suspect fled with the deceased’s vehicle,” said Naicker. He said a case of murder and attempted murder was opened at the Vryheid police station and the suspect was arrested after a manhunt.

Nkabinde’s daughter, Fundiswa Nkosi, 19, said yesterday that she had been writing an exam at university when her aunt came to tell her about her mother’s death.

She said she had decided to write supplementary exams because she could not concentrate on her studies.

She said her mother was a “lovely person” with a jovial personality, who took care of her and her 6-year-old sister.

Ward councillor Mphiliseni Zulu said the rural community had been shocked and angered by Nkabinde’s murder.

He said he wanted to convey his condolences to Nkabinde’s family and friends and to the pupils and teachers at the school where she taught.

The chairperson of the school’s governing body, Sthembiso Zwane, said pupils and teachers at the school were traumatised by the attack.

Department of Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said: “We would like to take this opportunity to pass our condolences to the bereaved family and wish the wounded educator a speedy recovery.”

The Mercury