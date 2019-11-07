Samkelisiwe Nkabinde, 35, was shot dead and her friend, also a teacher, was injured while they were travelling to Mseni Primary School in Ntshenteka Reserve, near Vryheid, on Monday.
Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the women were shot by a man who was known to them.
“The driver died at the scene, while the passenger was injured and taken to hospital. The suspect fled with the deceased’s vehicle,” said Naicker.
He said a case of murder and attempted murder was opened at the Vryheid police station and the suspect was arrested after a manhunt.