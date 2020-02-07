Durban - A 41-year-old man was shot dead during a drive-by shooting in Malandela Road, near KwaMashu on Friday afternoon.
Crisis Medical spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen said the man was shot twice in the head and died before the arrival of emergency teams.
The area was immediately cordoned off for police officers to gather evidence.
Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, confirmed that the shooting.
She said the motive for the killing is unknown at this stage and a case of murder is under investigation at the KwaMashu police station.