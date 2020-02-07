Man killed in KwaMashu drive-by shooting









Durban - A 41-year-old man was shot dead during a drive-by shooting in Malandela Road, near KwaMashu on Friday afternoon. Crisis Medical spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen said the man was shot twice in the head and died before the arrival of emergency teams. The area was immediately cordoned off for police officers to gather evidence. Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, confirmed that the shooting. She said the motive for the killing is unknown at this stage and a case of murder is under investigation at the KwaMashu police station.

Witnesses are urged to contact the police station if they have any information that could assist in the arrest of a suspect responsible for the shooting.

Earlier in the day, officers from the Durban SAPS Search and Rescue, Metro Police Search and Rescue and Life Response responded to a call out after a man allegedly jumped in front of an oncoming train.

His body was trapped under the train and had to be recovered by officers and handed over to members of the SAPS Railway division. An inquest docket has been opened.

In a separate incident officers recovered the body of an unknown male from the Umgeni River, near the N2 bridge.

The body was recovered and handed over to members from Sydenham SAPS. An inquest docket has also been opened for this case.

