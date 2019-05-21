File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - The continuing attacks on trucks claimed their first victim when a man was killed during a shoot-out with police on the N3 in Howick. The man, identified by community members only as Sanele, was with the Zuzokuhle informal settlement residents who were allegedly looting a truck that had been stopped on the N3 on Sunday evening. One truck was looted and another set on fire.

The community members allegedly exchanged gunfire with the police, resulting in the death of one person.

The latest attack, described as part of a continuing “campaign” to force truck owners to stop employing foreigners, came less than a week after truck owners protested near Durban harbour against the torching of their vehicles.

“(Sanele) did not live in Zuzokuhle, but his girlfriend did,” said one community member. “I wasn’t at the site, but from the information I’ve received from the community members, he was shot by the police.”

Ward councillor Mzomuhle Ndlovu said he was told that when the police arrived at the scene “they started shooting indiscriminately at those who were there”.

DA councillor in uMngeni municipality, Hazel Lake, said she noticed the traffic heading towards Johannesburg backing up at around 7pm. “This is the third time that trucks have been burned on that stretch of road this year.”

She said it would be speculating to accuse Zuzokuhle residents of being behind the violence.

“They live almost a kilometre away from the scene. It looks like there were some criminal elements behind this.”

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the police were investigating a case of murder, carjacking, malicious damage to property and possession of stolen property.

He said: “Howick SAPS members were deployed to the scene and spotted looters removing goods from the truck. Shots were then fired from the informal settlement towards the police officers.

“A back-up was called and public order police and K9 unit came to assist.

“The situation became very volatile. The members and vehicles on the N3 were in danger and therefore the member had no choice but to use necessary force to disperse the crowd, as it was also shooting towards the members,” he said.

Zwane said another truck was petrol- bombed about 500m from the Tweedie Bridge.

He said seven suspects between the ages of 21 and 30 were arrested for looting and were found in possession of stolen fridges.

They will appear in the Howick Magistrate’s Court soon.

THE MERCURY