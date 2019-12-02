Man nabbed for Sydenham Heights murder









File picture: SAPS Twitter Durban - Police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with a murder that took place last month. The man has been on the run from police for the last two weeks. He was nabbed, thanks to assistance from the community. According to provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, the man was wanted in connection with the murder of Dean Adams on November 15. Naicker said Adams, aged 45, had been standing at his usual spot at Sydenham Heights in Rippon Road when he was fatally shot in the back. "A case of murder was opened at the Sydenham police station for investigation. A rigorous police investigation together with the assistance of residents, led to the arrest of the suspect. He will be charged for murder and will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court soon," he said.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula applauded the police officers for the arrest.

“I am pleased that the community who are fed up with gang related activities linked to drug dealing in the area, are working closely with police to reclaim their streets. Communities must jealously guard their territories and account for criminal incidents occurring in the areas they are guardians of. We are pleased to see that this is happening in Sydenham,” he said.

Another Sydenham man, Melvern Trow was also shot dead last month.

Police said they were looking into the murders and a spate of other shootings, which they believed were related to a turf war between drug lords.

Previously, the Daily News reported that the shootings were believed to be the work of a gang called "The Capetonians".

It’s alleged that The Capetonians boss wants to take over the drug turf in Sydenham as the trade has become too saturated in Cape Town.

Last week, Jula did a walkabout in Wentworth following a drive-by shooting that left three people injured. Jula said police are working to establish a tactical team that will specifically target drug dealers and gangs in the area.

The Mercury