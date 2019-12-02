Durban - Police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with a murder that took place last month.
The man has been on the run from police for the last two weeks. He was nabbed, thanks to assistance from the community.
According to provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, the man was wanted in connection with the murder of Dean Adams on November 15.
Naicker said Adams, aged 45, had been standing at his usual spot at Sydenham Heights in Rippon Road when he was fatally shot in the back.
"A case of murder was opened at the Sydenham police station for investigation. A rigorous police investigation together with the assistance of residents, led to the arrest of the suspect. He will be charged for murder and will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court soon," he said.