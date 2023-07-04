Man shot dead in Durban North business robbery

Durban – A man was killed during a business robbery on Chris Hani Road in the Briardene area of Durban North on Monday after the armed robbers opened fire. KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Greenwood Park police are investigating charges of business robbery and murder.

“A 44-year-old man was shot by armed suspects who entered the business premises and demanded cash at gunpoint before they fled the scene,” she said. Ngcobo said reports indicated that the suspects fired multiple shots at the deceased as they were fleeing the scene and he was declared dead on the scene. Emer-G-Med attended the scene of the shooting.

Kyle van Reenen, who is the Emer-G-Med spokesperson, said paramedics responded to the scene at about 4pm. He said when paramedics arrived at the scene a man was found to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead by paramedics. Meanwhile, on Sunday IOL reported that three men who robbed a man of money as he was leaving a bank building in Westville were killed.

The report said the robbers were killed in a shoot-out with the police on the M13 on Friday at noon. The police said the robbers were fatally wounded soon after they committed an armed robbery at a shopping complex in Westville. “Reports indicate that the victim had just withdrawn an undisclosed amount of money from a bank when he was accosted by armed suspects who robbed him of the money and fled the scene in two getaway vehicles.”