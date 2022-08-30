Man sought by police in connection to gang rape of woman in Cato Manor

Durban - Detectives at the Brighton Beach Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit have appealed to members of the community for assistance with information on the whereabouts of a man wanted in connection with the alleged gang rape of a young woman who was travelling in a taxi to Mayville with the suspects last month. Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said detectives believe that the man depicted in the attached identikit can be of assistance in a rape case that they are investigating.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is alleged that a 22-year-old female was sexually assaulted by two men on July 15, 2022 at 8pm, after she got in a taxi on her way to Mayville,” said Gwala. Gwala said the victim alleged that when she reached Mayville, the driver and his assistant refused to drop her off and threatened her with a firearm and knife. “They drove to Cato Manor sport ground where they raped her and robbed her of her money and cellphone,” she said.

Police said charges of rape and robbery were opened at the Cato Manor police station who transferred the docket to Brighton Beach Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation. “We are appealing to anyone with information that can be of assistance in the investigation to contact Sergeant Fynn on 082 418 1264 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Members of the community may also communicate information via the MYSAPS APP.”