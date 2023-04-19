Man sought by police in connection with uMhlanga robbery and rape case, public urged to assist

Durban North police are seeking the assistance of the public to locate a man wanted in connection with the rape and robbery of a woman in the uMhlanga area in February. KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Durban North police are appealing for the public’s assistance to locate the man depicted in the identikit.

She said detectives believe the man can be of assistance in solving a rape and robbery case committed in February. “Reports indicate that a 30-year-old woman was raped and robbed on February 18, 2023 in uMhlanga,” said Ngcobo . The woman was reportedly walking on Millenium Bridge when she was approached by two unknown suspects.

The suspects allegedly threatened the woman with a knife. “One of the suspects is reported to have fled the scene with her belongings while the other one raped her,” she said. Police are appealing to anyone with information that can be of assistance in the investigation to contact Detective Warrant Officer Cele on 083 ‪3001 371‬ or Crime Stop on ‪08600 10111‬. Valuable information can also be communicated via the MySAPS App.

Identikit of man sought by Furban North police in connection with the rape and robbery of a woman in uMhlanga in February. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile in an unrelated incident, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said a 37-year-old woman and her two accomplices, aged 22 and 25, were arrested for possession and dealing in drugs at Mshayazafe informal settlement in Richmond on Tuesday morning.

“Police officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit were acting on intelligence when they arrested the woman who was suspected of dealing in drugs. She was found in possession of 550 capsules, packets and straws,” he said. A woman and her two accomplices, were arrested for possession and dealing in drugs at Mshayazafe informal settlement in Richmond. Picture: SAPS