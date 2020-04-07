Man who shared video about 'possibly contaminated Covid-19 test kits' due in court

Durban - A 55-year-old man who posted a video about Covid-19 testing kits possibly being contaminated, is expected to appear in court on Tuesday. Police spokesperson, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, confirmed that the man was arrested on Monday. Peters said the man was arrested by members of the Parow SAPS. "The arrest relates to a video disseminated through various social media platforms purporting contamination of Covid-19 test kits. The suspect has been charged in terms of Regulation 11 (5) (c)of the Disaster Management Act, in relation to "publishing any statement through any medium including social media with the intention to deceive any other person about measures by the government to address Covid-19," Peters said. In the video, which went viral over the weekend, the man is seen with an earbud lodged up one of his nostrils. He then claims that the government is using possibly contaminated testing kits to test people for Covid-19. He further warns residents not to be tested.

"They are going to stick a swab deep up your nose and into your mouth to take a swab to see whether you have the virus. Do not, under any circumstances allow them to test you. There is a possibility that the swabs are contaminated with Covid-19," the man claimed.

The viral video was slammed by the Department of Health in the Eastern Cape.

"We would like to put it on record that the testing kits are not contaminated and emphasise that we would never put people's lives at risk by using contaminated testing kits on them," said department spokesperson, Sizwe Kupelo.





