Man wounded in New Germany 'knock' armed robbery airlifted to hospital
Durban - A 51-year-old man was rushed to hospital following an armed robbery in New Germany, west of Durban, on Thursday morning.
It is believed that the man had just left a bank nearby after withdrawing a sum of money when he was attacked by an unknown number of armed men.
Shawn Herbst, spokesperson for Netcare 911, said medics responded to reports of a shooting in Shepstone Road just after 9am.
"On arrival, the patient was found to have sustained critical injuries and was being stabilised by a Rescue Care Emergency Care Practitioner. The 51-year-old male had sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen in what was alleged to be a robbery," Herbst said.
He said the man had to be airlifted to hospital due to the nature of his injuries.
A case of attempted murder has been opened and is under investigation by Pinetown SAPS.
Helicopter lands to transport gunshot victim in a New Germany Robbery to hospital
Earlier this year, a 55-year-old man was shot after he was followed from a bank in Isipingo, in the Durban south area.
At the time, police said the man was driving home when he was stopped and accosted by four men in Thrush Place.
The suspects sped off and the victim sustained three gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital for medical attention. A case of attempted murder and armed robbery was opened at the Isipingo police station for investigation.
