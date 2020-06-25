Man wounded in New Germany 'knock' armed robbery airlifted to hospital

Durban - A 51-year-old man was rushed to hospital following an armed robbery in New Germany, west of Durban, on Thursday morning.

It is believed that the man had just left a bank nearby after withdrawing a sum of money when he was attacked by an unknown number of armed men.

Shawn Herbst, spokesperson for Netcare 911, said medics responded to reports of a shooting in Shepstone Road just after 9am.

"On arrival, the patient was found to have sustained critical injuries and was being stabilised by a Rescue Care Emergency Care Practitioner. The 51-year-old male had sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen in what was alleged to be a robbery," Herbst said.

He said the man had to be airlifted to hospital due to the nature of his injuries.