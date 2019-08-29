The Mandela Day Marathon is struggling to attract private sponsorship, with the latest event attracting only two sponsors which contributed a total of R2.3 million. File picture

Durban - THE Mandela Day Marathon is struggling to attract private sponsorship, with the latest event attracting only two sponsors which contributed a total of R2.3 million. The bulk of the marathon funding - about R15m - is carried by the KwaZulu-Natal government.

uMgungundlovu District Municipality, which has its seat in Pietermaritzburg, and the Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department carried the cost of this year’s event, forking out R10m, with other departments also contributing.

Parties in the council said uMgungundlovu should establish an association to administer the marathon so it could attract sponsorship.

“Over the past eight years, we estimate the district contributed about R30m. The amount varies every year. Last year, the amount was R4m and was later adjusted to about R7m,” said DA councillor Bongumusa Nhlabathi.

He said the report of the event from previous years was delayed, making it difficult to determine the real money spent and where it was used.

“The name alone of this event should make it attractive to businesses and sponsors, but no business is likely to invest without knowing how the money is used,” he said.

He said the spending was a slap in the face for the residents of the district who did not receive good services from the municipality.

“We need to give this to professionals. The latest race has drawn a lot of complaints from those who participated. They said their running packs were incomplete, and they had no water, T-shirts and other things.

“On the eve of the event, a report was rushed through requesting millions of rand from government that was going towards securing a live broadcast of the marathon. That is just another sign of poor planning and that this should be given to professionals.”

IFP councillor Bukelani Zuma said the party was also calling for the marathon to be administered by an association. “Sponsors have conditions and need their own space. Having a marathon run by the district makes it unattractive to sponsors.”

uMgungundlovu District mayor Thobekile Maphumulo said the marathon had grown to be a big event over the years, reaching the level where it should be an international event.

She said the municipality was planning the establishment of a marathon association to run the event, but did not want to rush the process.

