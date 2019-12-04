Thabani Mdlalose, who replaced former mayor Bheki Magwaza in September, spoke during an inspection visit by the council to the area at the weekend, saying Mandeni used to have more than 40000 workers but this number had been reduced.
“There’s a plan that we are working on to attract investors to our area and employ our people,” said Mdlalose
Earlier this year, the community of Isithebe embarked on violent protest action and called for the removal of Magwaza, alleging that he was corrupt.
Factories in the industrial estate owned by the Ithala Development Finance Corporation were burnt, cars were stoned and the town was shut down, which drove some businesses out of the area, resulting in job losses.