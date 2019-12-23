Manhunt launched for suspect after Phoenix cop gunned down in driveway









A 72-hour activation plan has been launched after a police officer was gunned down just hours before he was due to report for duty at the Phoenix police station on Sunday night. Picture: Supplied Durban - A 72-hour activation plan has been launched after a police officer was gunned down just hours before he was due to report for duty at the Phoenix police station on Sunday night. Warrant Officer T Pillay had been exiting the driveway of a family relative when a gunman shot at him. He was based at Phoenix SAPS. According to national police spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo, a white Toyota Etios stopped in front of Pillay's vehicle. " An unidentified man alighted from the Etios, walked up to the Warrant Officer and shot several times at him. However, the policeman managed to return fire, killing the suspect instanlty. Sadly, the Warrant Officer also succumbed to his injuries. The remaining assailants fled. The motive for the attack has not yet been established," Naidoo said. Acting National Commissioner of Police, Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola, has called for a widespread search for the remaining suspects.

"I have been assurred that the 72-hour activation plan has been mobilised with the all the necessary resources have been deployed to track down the remaining suspects. We, the police managenent, have made a clarion call to all our police officers never to fall with a gun in their hands. Our colleague fought a brave fight today but sadly he lost his life, but not without ensuring that his assailant went down too", Masemola said.

He called on anyone with information on crime to contact SAPS on the Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or via the SAPS MySAPSApp.

Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence.

