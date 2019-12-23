Durban - A 72-hour activation plan has been launched after a police officer was gunned down just hours before he was due to report for duty at the Phoenix police station on Sunday night.
Warrant Officer T Pillay had been exiting the driveway of a family relative when a gunman shot at him. He was based at Phoenix SAPS.
According to national police spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo, a white Toyota Etios stopped in front of Pillay's vehicle.
" An unidentified man alighted from the Etios, walked up to the Warrant Officer and shot several times at him. However, the policeman managed to return fire, killing the suspect instanlty. Sadly, the Warrant Officer also succumbed to his injuries. The remaining assailants fled. The motive for the attack has not yet been established," Naidoo said.
Acting National Commissioner of Police, Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola, has called for a widespread search for the remaining suspects.