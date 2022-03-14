Manhunt launched for suspects who gunned down 6 men in uMlazi

DURBAN - Police have launched a manhunt for the killers of six men who were gunned down in uMlazi on Monday. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the manhunt was launched by detectives from the Provincial Task Team.

Naicker said it is alleged that at 1pm a group of men aged between 22 and 25 years old were seated in a house at an informal settlement in N Section, Umlazi, when they were attacked by about seven men armed with pistols. “Six of the occupants were killed in the attack and two men who were found injured near the scene of the attack were conveyed to local hospitals to receive medical attention,” he said. He said detectives from the Provincial Task Team were investigating six counts of a murder and two of attempted murder.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have information that can assist in the investigation to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or utilise the MYSAPS app,” said Naicker. The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi condemned the incident. Mkhwanazi pledged that police would leave no stone unturned to ensure that ruthless killers were brought to book.

Last month, The Mercury reported that Thulani Shusha, a leader of one of the ANC branches in the uMlazi area, died in a hail of bullets near uMlazi’s Baker Road when four men opened fire on him and other ANC activists. Another man, who was also believed to be an ANC member, was also killed. Last year, IOL reported that a 36-year-old man was killed outside the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court.

