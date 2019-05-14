File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Human Rights and anti-corruption activist Thabiso Zulu has called for urgent intervention, by Pietermaritzburg police, to put a stop to incidents of mob justice, after two brothers fell victim to the crime on Sunday. Residents of Swapo A, near Copesville, said yesterday that mob justice has become so common in the informal settlement, that people resorted to it at the slightest provocation.

The two brothers, who were stabbed by community members, were accused of animal cruelty in the neighbourhood. One of the brothers died at the scene, while the other is recovering in hospital.

An eyewitness to the alleged attack, Mlungisi Zondi, said he was having a meeting with a group of young people, including the two brothers, when the incident occurred.

Zondi, an ANC youth league secretary, said two suspects stood near him, while he spoke to at least 20 young boys in the area.

“Two young men came and stood across the street from us, carrying knives while we were having a meeting with the youth about drug use in the area,” said Zondi.

He said the armed men walked towards their group meeting and singled out two men, asking them why they had attacked their chickens.

“They just asked the boys why they attacked the chickens and broke the chicken’s legs. Before the boys could answer, the men started stabbing them. It was a horrible sight. The young men, who were part of my meeting, started chasing after the two men but couldn’t catch them,” he said.

Zondi said he immediately called the police. He said that the community, especially the group who witnessed the incident, were traumatised. Zondi said killings took place almost every weekend in the area.

“We don’t have a nearby police station around the area, which is a big problem for us as mob killings happen often.

“At some point last year, a man who was stabbed, died at the doorstep of the satellite police station, when he ran there seeking help but the station was closed,” he said.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed that charges of murder and attempted murder were being investigated by the Mountain Rise police station.

“It is alleged that the two were at the Swapo area, Pietermaritzburg, when they were attacked by two armed men,” said Mbele.

She said a 30-year-old victim was fatally stabbed in the chest while the other victim sustained injuries and was taken to hospital”.

Zulu said this was not the first case of mob justice to take place in the area, saying Swapo had become notorious for violent killings at the hands of the community. He said that local activists contacted him to intervene because of the surge in mob justice.

“I wrote a letter to the chairperson of the Safety and Security portfolio committee, asking for intervention on behalf of the community.

“The challenges are a lack of police visibility and drug abuse, which contribute to violent contact crimes like murder, rape and statutory rape,” he said.

THE MERCURY