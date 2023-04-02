Maphumulo Local Municipality gets new compactor truck to assist with waste removal

Durban – Maphumulo Local Municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal received a new compactor truck from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE).
Mayor Zibuyisile Khuzwayo-Dlamini said that the truck will help ease the backlog of waste collection and removal services in the town.
Khuzwayo-Dlamini added that previously, the municipality had to rely on a limited fleet to collect waste in business areas of Maphumulo.
“It has since been one of the municipality’s priorities to be known as one of the cleanest towns in the province. The compactor truck will contribute to realising the objective of providing a safe and healthy environment as this can only be achieved through initiating strategies that promote environmental cleanliness.”
Khuzwayo-Dlamini added that to ensure the town is kept clean, the municipality has created 60 employment opportunities through the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).
“The programme is facilitated through the Community Services Department.”
She also said she hoped the arrival of the compactor truck would help ease the issues around waste collection.
“It will also minimise the complaints that the municipality has been receiving daily regarding waste, especially in the business and surrounding areas.”