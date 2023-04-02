Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, April 2, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Maphumulo Local Municipality gets new compactor truck to assist with waste removal

A group of people stand in front of a compactor truck.

Maphumulo Local Municipality mayor Zibuyisile Khuzwayo-Dlamini welcomed the arrival of a new compactor truck to remove waste. Picture: Supplied.

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban – Maphumulo Local Municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal received a new compactor truck from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE).

Mayor Zibuyisile Khuzwayo-Dlamini said that the truck will help ease the backlog of waste collection and removal services in the town.

Khuzwayo-Dlamini added that previously, the municipality had to rely on a limited fleet to collect waste in business areas of Maphumulo.

“It has since been one of the municipality’s priorities to be known as one of the cleanest towns in the province. The compactor truck will contribute to realising the objective of providing a safe and healthy environment as this can only be achieved through initiating strategies that promote environmental cleanliness.”

Khuzwayo-Dlamini added that to ensure the town is kept clean, the municipality has created 60 employment opportunities through the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).

More on this

“The programme is facilitated through the Community Services Department.”

She also said she hoped the arrival of the compactor truck would help ease the issues around waste collection.

“It will also minimise the complaints that the municipality has been receiving daily regarding waste, especially in the business and surrounding areas.”

Related Topics:

environmentDurbanKwaZulu-NatalService Delivery

Share