Maphumulo Local Municipality mayor hands out school uniform vouchers for underprivileged pupils

Durban – Maphumulo Local Municipality mayor, Zibuyisile Khuzwayo-Dlamini, handed over school uniform vouchers to underprivileged pupils on Friday at the Maphumulo town hall. The mayor, who was accompanied by the speaker of council, Snenhlanhla Chili and municipal councillors, handed out over school uniform vouchers to 240 pupils from disadvantaged families who were identified from 12 basic education schools and 12 secondary schools around Maphumulo.

Khuzwayo-Dlamini said that the programme was aimed at improving quality education for school children as a fundamental right. “This will ensure the less privileged learners receive school uniforms to encourage them to concentrate on their subjects.” She added that education is one of the first priorities of the government.

“The municipality embarks on this venture in support of learners from disadvantaged homes that cannot afford to buy school uniforms.” Khuzwayo-Dlamini said that government often says that education is a fundamental right in terms of the Constitution. “Prompted by this reality, we have over the years sought to make a contribution towards the education of our children, in particular those from disadvantaged families. It is for this reason that we are handing over these school uniform vouchers to learners as a humble contribution towards the culture of learning and teaching.”