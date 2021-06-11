Margate businesses team up with police to fight escalating crime in KZN tourist town

Durban - ESCALATING levels of crime which is impacting on businesses, tourists and residents of Margate has become a major concern for the town, with the business sector now joining forces to tackle the scourge. The Margate community organisations have vowed to intensify their crime- fighting efforts and clean-up the beachfront, to ensure the south coast town remains a tourism attraction.

The Margate CBD Crime Protection Forum (CPF), the Margate Business Association (MBA), and the Margate Residents’ and Ratepayers’ Association (MRARA) said crime was spiralling out of control, especially in the CBD. Ratepayers Association chairperson Berry Smit said criminal activities in the town, especially on the beachfront, were painting a negative image of the town and affecting the local economy. Smit said they have roped in the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality law enforcement, Margate SAPS and other private security entities.

Petty crimes, drug dealing, anti-social behaviour and business robberies were some of the issues they were battling to control, Smit said. “Our main concern is that there is less police visibility around the town and thus criminals are having it easy. Many people were complaining about their safety at the beachfront and that has chased people away. When fewer people come to our beaches, businesses suffer and our economy will also battle,” said Smit. According to Smit, a Joint Operation Command Centre based at the Margate neachfront has been established to ensure a 24/7 policing plan around the area. The organisation also donated towards the installation of surveillance cameras in the town’s crime hotspots.

Smit said their biggest motivation was to improve the battered image of Margate which has taken a knock. “We have made an appeal to law enforcement to deal with crime and meanwhile the municipality must ensure improved infrastructure. We have been having a lot of vandalism of municipal facilities, and police visibility will also address that. “Once we have dealt with those issues, everything will go back to normal. We have also established a lot of WhatsApp groups which comprise security firms and police to improve the response time to incidents,” he said.

Jo-Anne Wentzel, chairperson of the Margate CBD CPF and Margate Business Association, said joining forces was not only meant to fight crime but was also intended to enhance and promote the beauty of the town. Wentzel said the town’s lifeblood was tourism, and thus, they had partnered with all stakeholders “to promote this beautiful place, and focus on streamlining the safety for all”, “Security cameras are strategically placed to assist us with details of perpetrators. Our local SAPS Station Commander also assisted by arranging police on horse patrols during holiday periods and this has been a great success.