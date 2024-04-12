Mariannhill residents describe attacks by gangs

Mariannhill residents described in chilling detail how they were robbed in their homes and their relatives were killed. The residents attended a community imbizo called by Police Minister Bheki Cele and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Last week, nine suspects who were wanted for house robberies and other crimes were shot dead in a shoot-out with police in the area. One of the residents who spoke, Agnes Nzimande, described how her son was killed during a house robbery. “Last year my son was killed during a house break-in. After we left to stay with our relatives for a short while, my house was left stripped of its roof, windows, doors and furniture. I can no longer afford to repair it as my cottages which were for rent were also vandalised, which were my only source of income.”

Caroline Masimula said her son, who had just finished his second degree and was set to start working, was shot dead at the side of the road. “I was called and told that my son had been shot and killed. A man who witnessed it told me that when my son asked that they spare him because he did not even live there, he stays at res, the shooters said that is the reason why they are killing him,” said Masimula. Mbuso Luvuno said he had his business burnt to the ground in 2020.

“I found my house burnt to ashes while I was only trying to hustle and have a business. I have reported a lot of cases to the police and all of them are said to be closed.” Nomusa Mhlakwane raised concerns over the area not having youth centres and called on residents in Mariannhill to work closely with the police. Cele said police were making breakthroughs in cases and that in the Mariannhill west region 993 arrests have been made and 15 shoot-outs with suspects had taken place, including last week’s shoot-out. He said 35 suspects had died and 29 guns were found during the shoot-outs.