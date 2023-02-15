Mariannhill residents speak of fear after 5 slain

Durban - Residents of Desai in Mariannhill, outside Pinetown, have expressed concern about the spiralling crime in the area after five people were shot dead in two separate incidents on Monday. Both incidents took place in car repair workshops.

One workshop belonged to Ngubo Ncube and the other to Dumani Shezi, who was also a taxi boss. The properties are separated by one street. According to witnesses who spoke to The Mercury yesterday, at Ncube’s workshop, a car dropped off two men who then opened fire on him and a customer, who was not named yesterday. They both died at the scene while Ncube’s assistant sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital.

Ncube’s sister, Mbali Cele, said yesterday she arrived at the property to find her brother lying dead on the ground. “I got a call from the neighbours telling me they heard gunshots at my brother’s car repair workshop. When I arrived I found my brother lying with bullet wounds all over his body. I also found his assistant, who was still alive, but the customer was dead,” she said. Cele said the family wanted justice for her brother. She said the killing of people in the area had become an almost daily occurrence.

“This has become normal. Guns have been normalised in this area. Every week here in Desai we are burying someone who has been shot. We always hear gunshots. As far as I know, my brother was not involved in drugs or any conflicts, he was just a mechanic,” she added. At the other property, where Shezi was killed along with his two assistants, who were not named yesterday, neighbours said the premises were only used for the business and Shezi’s family lived elsewhere. A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said he heard multiple gunshots while he was outside.

“I took my children inside the house and locked all the doors. Shezi had a car repair workshop and owned taxis so I do not know what could be the reason for this.” Another community member, who also did not want to be named for safety reasons, said people were living in fear. He described Ngubo as someone who was vocal against crime in the area.

“Ngubo was very much against crime in the community. We normally held meetings with him, trying to find solutions to curb crime,” he said. SAPS provincial spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “Police are on a manhunt for at least three gunmen who shot and killed five people in two separate crime scenes in Mariannhill on Monday afternoon. “Information at the police’s disposal at this stage indicates that the suspects stormed a vehicle workshop and shot the owner and two other people.