Mariannhill ward committee member murdered in her home

Durban - Mbali Ndawu, a 47-year-old woman who was a member of the Ward 13 committee, was murdered in her Birchwood Park home in Mariannhill under the eThekwini Municipality on Tuesday.
KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said the police were investigating a case of murder after a 47-year-old victim was reportedly shot by five suspects on May 30 at her residence in Mariannhill.
“It is alleged that the five suspects entered the house carrying firearms and thereafter demanded money and other items. Reports indicate that the suspects fired shots that fatally wounded the victim, and fled,” said Netshiunda.
Ward 13 councillor Reginald Cloete said the incident took place on Tuesday night at Ndawu’s home in Birchwood Park, which is informally known as Desai by residents.
Cloete said he believed the murder was criminality as other incidents had also been reported in Birchwood Park.
“We cannot confirm it, but looking at the way she was brutally killed, it's the same way that other people were killed,” he said.
He said Ndawu was a very active member of the ward committee.
“We are deeply hurt and saddened because she was one of us. A very powerful woman, a very resourceful somebody. A representative of the community as well.
“You know, whenever there’s something that is not right in Birchwood Park, she was the first person to call me and say ‘Look councillor, there is a problem’,” said Cloete.
Cloete said he did not have faith in the Mariannhill police to bring the suspects to book.
“I've lost hope in our Mariannhill police station. This is not the first killing that is taking place. There's so many people who have been killed before, but not once have we heard of any arrests related to the killings that are taking place in Desai. So we also believe that even this one is just going to vanish. No one is going to be arrested. As usual,” he said.