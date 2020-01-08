Maritzburg matrics preparing to fly off to university









Graphic: Thobeka Ngema Durban - Pietermaritzburg pupils who excelled in the matric exams are spreading their wings to study at universities across the country this year. Several pupils from Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High obtained between six and eight distinctions, while pupils from Martizburg College and Raisethorpe Secondary School also made the list for multiple distinctions. Zibusiso Ndlovu of Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High School achieved eight distinctions. “My matric year was incredible. It had its ups and downs but with the support of the people around me I managed. “Some exams were difficult but overall they were fair,” she said.

Apart from working hard she found time to jog and go to gym as well as play trombone in the KZN Youth Wind Band. She plans to study civil engineering at the University of Cape Town.

Fellow pupil Christine Pius also scored eight distinctions and despite the stress of the hard work said she had lots of fun moments during the year.

“I did get nervous for the exams, but I got through and was just really glad to be finished with them,” she said.

Pius will be heading to either the University of Pretoria or UCT to study electronic engineering.

Maritzburg College pupil James McFarland, who achieved seven distinctions, said his final year at school was his favourite.

He starred in the school play, Fawlty Towers, was responsible for some of the directing, tutored fellow pupils and played rugby and squash. He said he found the matric exams to be “relatively fair”.

“The maths was interesting, to say the least. It was the first paper where I had to think throughout and I didn’t cruise through it.

“At the end of the two maths papers I was the most tired I’d ever been at the end of an exam. Even though people complained, I felt they were relatively fair,” he said.

McFarland plans to study either a law or science degree at UCT.

Fellow matriculant Yusuf Akoo, who scored seven distinctions, also noted that apart from the maths papers, the exams had been “pretty fair”.

He said he thought he had done well, although it had been a stressful year, during which he tore a ligament in his ankle and was unable to play sports.

Akoo was chairperson of the school’s Muslim Society and also got involved mentoring pupils.

He plans to study medicine at Wits University.

Raisethorpe Secondary School matriculant Sauvira Jugath obtained seven distinctions, which she said she achieved by working consistently throughout the year.

She also made time to study Hindi and came second in the national Hindi Shiksha Sangh exam.

“Hindi is my mother tongue and it’s important to remain cultural,” Jugath said.

Jugath has been accepted at several universities nationally but plans to study medicine at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Tridhara Ramnaraj, also from Raise-thorpe, achieved seven distinctions, and also found time to assist her triplet sisters with their matric studies. She kept busy studying Hindi and playing cricket, soccer and table tennis.

“We have to help each other, but it was tough. The maths was a bit tough this year and I think everybody did complain about it, but it wasn’t that bad for me,” she said.

“After the exams I was satisfied that all of the year’s hard work had been done and I was just remaining positive that the results would turn out good, and it did happen that way, so I’m happy,” she said.

Ramnaraj plans to study computer science at the University of Pretoria.

The Mercury