Maritzburgers get hands dirty and the city clean







Durban - A simple thing like the number and location of ablution facilities in the Pietermaritzburg Central Business District was a contributing factor to the stench, filth and decay of the city centre. That was the view of more than 500 community members who spent Heritage Day yesterday cleaning up the CBD as part of the SavePMB campaign. The campaign was recently launched on Facebook by residents. They were urged via the Facebook page to volunteer their time and donate cleaning equipment or food for those who would participate in the clean-up campaign. The cleanliness of Pietermaritzburg has been a source of complaints for residents and an embarrassment for city and provincial politicians.

“We focused on the CBD and by 11am we had already collected more than 350 bags full of rubbish,” said one of the volunteers, Zazi Nxele.

“There are many areas in the CBD where it seems the cleaning and the collection of refuse had not been done for some time and where illegal dumping is still a big problem,” he said.

Despite having new political leadership that had committed itself to reviving the image of the city, he said there had not been a dramatic improvement.

“There are parts of the city that smell and a contributing factor to this is the lack of ablution facilities. The only toilets within the CBD are located in the market square.

“A person has to walk some distance to get to the toilets and so they end up relieving themselves anywhere,” he said.

He said the failure of the city to adjust the refuse collection schedule in accordance with the use of the area was also a problem.

“The use of some areas has changed over the years. For instance, Church Street is now 20% business and 80% residential.”

Nxele said the volunteers were proud of what the campaign had achieved.

“We are proud of the work and how the city looks, we hope the municipality will continue in this vein.”

Msunduzi deputy mayor Manilal Inderjit said: “This is active citizenry at its best. People are reclaiming the badge of Pietermaritzburg as a capital city and a tourism and investment destination.

“There are lawyers and teachers who have come to clean the city. Even the people that sleep on the sidewalk have joined in. We would like to see this become a monthly thing,” he said.

Inderjit said numerous town planning and infrastructure issues were highlighted during the clean-up.

The Mercury