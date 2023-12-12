Mashatile says Africa is brimming with opportunity

Deputy President Paul Mashatile marked thirty years of diplomatic relations between South Africa and Singapore on Monday, saying the two countries had a history of mutual respect, strategic partnership, and cooperation. Speaking at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore, Mashatile said it was also an opportunity to commemorate 100 years of the “remarkable legacy of one of the greatest leaders of our time, Mr. Lee Kuan Yew.”

He added, "It is a privilege to be at this prestigious school established in the name of Singapore’s founding Prime Minister. "Indeed, we remember Mr Lee Kuan Yew as an outstanding patriot who dedicated his life and wisdom to the wellbeing of his nation. He was an astute statesman whose passion lay in building a united and respected nation, free from want and ignorance." Mashatile said Lee's visionary leadership had turned Singapore into a global model for good governance, efficiency, and economic prosperity.

"In recognition and celebration of this milestone, the South African High Commission in Singapore has held a series of events in collaboration with the Government of Singapore; to strengthen relations and reaffirm our commitment to the shared developmental goals of our nations. "This visit is itself a demonstration of our commitment to strengthening diplomatic, economic, and people-to-people relations," he said. Mashatile said since his last visit to the country he was inspired by the commitment of the leaders of Singapore to the development and economic growth of their nation.

"The trajectory of Singapore reminded me of that of South Africa under the leadership of our first democratic President Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela who espoused the vision of a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, united, and prosperous society. "Coming here today, I am encouraged that your commitments have remained true, and are evidenced by the inroads in the areas of education, technology, and urban agriculture amongst others." He said certain trends were currently affecting the world, including globalisation, geopolitical inequality, environmental crises, demographic changes, and technological convergence.

"For instance, the current global population stands at 7.7 billion. However, projections suggest it will increase to 8.5 billion by 2030 and 9.7 billion by 2050. Half the 2 billion people expected to be added to the population are from African nations. "The challenge however is that the surge in population is accompanied by a rise in inequality, which presents a significant challenge to global unity and security, affecting peace and stability, especially in Africa," Mashatile said. He said governments and cities must give priority to urban planning strategies capable of adapting to these changes.

"This entails making investments in the ecosystems and infrastructure required to provide a good level of living for all people. "Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time and poses a significant threat to humanity and the planet. It is a complex problem that demands urgent and consistent action from every individual, organisation, and government.“ Mashatile said countries needed to be proactive in adopting sustainable practices to reduce our carbon footprint.

"The global community must unite to address this issue with utmost seriousness and commitment. “I commend Singapore for its implementation of the Singapore Green Plan 2030 as a framework to both mitigate and adapt to climate change, and the integration of urban agriculture as a critical component of developing a thriving and resilient city." He said while the current global environment was fraught with polarity, Singapore, like South Africa valued the role of global governance and multilateralism in ensuring peace, security, and stability, and “we agree that these are the prerequisites for a prosperous world”.

"It remains unacceptable that in times of global crises, reform of global governance, and political and financial architecture remain elusive despite our common interests in ensuring a relevant and responsive architecture. "Both Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew and President Nelson Mandela shared a vision of a world where war, famine, hunger, and insecurity become a part of our history and not our present. We must therefore continue in this optimism!" He added that it was important to frame,“ our imagination of the new global order by emphasising that Africa as a continent is brimming with opportunities, and we have what it takes to be great!”