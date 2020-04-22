Mass sanitisation programme to be carried out at 729 informal settlements across KZN

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala spearheaded the launch of a massive sanitisation programme in the province’s informal settlements. The programme will be carried out in 729 informal settlements. Zikalala, accompanied by Human Settlements and Public Works MEC Peggy Nkonyeni and Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi, launched the programme at Nyoni in Mandeni. According to the provincial government, the aim of the programme is to curb the further spread of Covid-19 and stop new infections in densely populated communities. The programme will cover informal settlements, transit camps and hostels in all 10 district municipalities and eThekwini metro this month.

Zikalala said they wanted to see all areas being sanitised to ensure that people lived in a secure and clean environment.

He said that in each municipality, they would be deploying those who were part of the expanded public works programme to sanitise areas.

“We are also using the extended public works programme where we get people to work in their local areas.

“They will work three times a week for four hours. The programme has already started in other districts,” said Zikalala.

He said the strategy was to escalate the screening and testing for the province to be able to flatten the curve of new cases, while treating those who were infected.

“In that way, post lockdown we should not have new infections, that is what we are working on.”

Zikalala said they were impressed with the enforcement of the regulations in eThekwini on Monday.

The provincial government identified eThekwini as the epicentre of the deadly virus, and started enforcing tight regulations to get people to obey the law.

“We’re going to continue with that every day until the lockdown is over. In eThekwini, we are strengthening and tightening the regulations,” he added.

The Mercury