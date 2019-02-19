File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Two suspects, aged 35 and 42, have been arrested for being in possession of 18 bags of dagga valued at R965000 in the southern Cape, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said in a statement. Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said the arrests were made after a multi-disciplinary operation that included crime intelligence, the Eden cluster combating team and provincial traffic officials.

Nkwalase said the two were arrested early yesterday.

“The team acted on information about a large consignment of dagga that was in transit to George.”

Nkwalase said the suspects’ vehicle, as well as the bags of dagga, were seized for further investigation and the pair are expected to appear in the Knysna Magistrate’s Court tomorrow on a charge of dealing in dagga.

- African News Agency (ANA)