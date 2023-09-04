Massive clean up in Pietermaritzburg CBD spearheaded by traditional leaders

Durban - Amakhosi, local authorities, and stakeholders joined forces on Sunday to host a massive clean up in the heart of Pietermaritzburg's Central Business District(CBD). Local House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders --uMgungundlovu District said that the initiative was supported by various stakeholders, including government departments , UMngeni-Thukela Water, uMgungundlovu District, Msunduzi Municipality and the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco)

“The clean-up campaign saw dedicated teams diligently restoring the city's streets to their former glory, clearing away debris and litter that had marred the city's charm for far too long. The collaborative effort yielded tremendous success, demonstrating what can be achieved when communities, leaders, and organisations unite for a common cause.” Amakhosi and uMgungundlovu District Mayor Mzi Zuma hosted a clean up at Pietermaritzburg's Central Business District. Picture supplied KZN COGTA

District Mayor Mzi Zuma thanked the amakhosi for this initiative. “This historic effort by our traditional leaders sends a powerful message to society. It's the first time in history that amakhosi have taken such a hands-on role in our community. It emphasises the critical importance of maintaining a clean city.” Chairperson Inkosi P Majozi of the Local House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders in UMgungundlovu said it is crucial for the city to be clean.

“A clean city is not only a testament to our respect for the environment but also a beacon that attracts investors and prosperity. Initiatives like these will persist until every resident understands the value of keeping their spaces clean and disposing of litter responsibly.” Nosihle Nzama, senior manager at Msunduzi Waste Department, welcomed the initiative. “The overwhelming participation of residents and stakeholders made it possible for us to reach areas we struggled to access in our daily operations. Such initiatives are wholeheartedly welcomed by the Msunduzi municipality.”

The Local House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders -- uMgungundlovu District said that the success of this clean-up campaign underscores the power of collective action and the commitment of leaders and community members to a brighter, cleaner future for Pietermaritzburg. “We urge all residents to take inspiration from this endeavour and join in the ongoing effort to maintain our city's cleanliness.Together, we are building a cleaner, more prosperous Pietermaritzburg for generations to come.”