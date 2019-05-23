The city has said a clean up of stormwater drains is currently underway Photo Simphiiwe Mbokazi African News Agency ANA.

DURBAN - A clean up of stormwater drains around the municipality is currently underway. According to Head of the city’s Disaster Management Unit, Vincent Ngubane, the programme has already kicked off in areas south of Durban as they were worst affected by last month’s torrential downpours. Ngubane said an audit was conducted on the stormwater drains in the city.

“The audit also looked at ageing infrastructure. The project will start in the south and move to other parts of the city,” he said.

Chairperson of the city’s Security and Emergency Services Committee and Deputy Mayor, Fawzia Peer, said they had previously asked other units within the city to supply them with reports of issues within their areas. She said they were awaiting those reports.

Peer said a risk assessment had been done to determine the city’s readiness for another bout of inclement weather.

“We have to be vigilant. We have identified gaps and have called for an audit. We will appoint a team to oversee the process and map a way forward. We will also need to get our internal and external units to work together,” she said.

Following the heavy rains and subsequent flooding last month, residents blamed the city for not maintaining stormwater drains.

In March, the city tabled a report which said many houses were flooded mainly due to aging infrastructure and the inability of the stormwater drainage systems to contain heavy water volumes thus causing damage to properties.

Sixty-four people were killed within eThekwini Municipality while 1561 people were displaced.

