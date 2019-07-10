Finance MEC Ravi Pillay, with head of department Smiso Magagula, discusses the provincial budget in Pietermaritzburg. Pillay presented the 2019/20 budget speech in the provincial legislature yesterday. Sibonelo Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - THE lion’s share of KwaZulu-­Natal’s budget has been allocated to the Department of Education, which has received 41.4% of the province’s R130.5billion total budget for the 2019/20 financial year. Presenting his budget speech at the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature in Pietermaritzburg yesterday, Finance MEC Ravi Pillay, said the Health Department received 34.5% of the total budget.

This meant that the two departments jointly received nearly 76% of the budget, with the balance of 24% allocated to the remaining 13 departments (see graphic below).

Pillay said the budget would be their guide and mantra over the next five years. However, to turn things around swiftly, Pillay said they needed all the help they could get from the private sector, labour and civil society.

Around R13.6bn of the provincial budget has been earmarked for infrastructure.

The Education Department’s main priority was to transform the schooling system and focus on the closure of small and non-viable schools, with pupil enrolment of less than 50 in primary schools and enrolment of less than 100 in secondary schools.

Pillay said that already 172 primary schools had been identified while 76 secondary schools would be phased out.

The supply of qualified leaders remained a challenge, particularly in subjects such as mathematics and science, so the Treasury had allocated funds for the provision of bursaries to attract young people into teaching.

For health in KZN, Treasury allocated R45bn, R48.2bn and R51.6bn in the 2019/2020; 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 financial years respectively.

This was to assist the approximately 10 million, or 87.4%, of people in KZN who were not medical aid members.

The department also planned to use part of its budget to improve broadband connectivity in 92.9% of hospitals and 50.2% of primary healthcare facilities by March 2020.

The commissioning of the new Dr Pixley ka Isaka Seme Memorial Hospital was also planned for the 2019/20 financial year, as well as increasing the number of clients on centralised chronic medicines dispensing and distribution system from 1.7million to 2.2million. This entailed the distribution of chronic medicines to the public, but via private distribution centres for easier access and to reduce queuing time for patients.

The Department of Transport received 8.3% of the provincial budget, putting its budget allocation at R10.8bn, R11.29bn and R11.9bn over the next three financial years.

The bulk of the department’s budget has been set aside for the construction of roads, and the maintenance of the provincial road network. The Department of Human Settlements received R4bn, R4.19bn and R3.9bn over the medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF).

The main purpose of this budget allocation is for the provision of housing to various sectors of the population, including rural areas and informal settlements. An amount of R247m has been allocated for the refurbishment of houses damaged by floods in October 2017.

The Department of Social Development pocketed R3.5bn, R3.7bn and R3.9bn over the next three financial years, mainly targeted for social work practitioners.

Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs received R3.2 bn, R3.4 bn and R3.6 bn.

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has a budget allocation of R2.4bn, R2.6bn and R2.7bn.

The Department of Co-operation and Traditional Affairs received R1.8bn, R1.9bn and R2bn over the next three financial years.

The Department of Public Works received R1.7bn, R1.8bn and R1.9bn over the MTEF, while the Department of Arts and Culture will receive R1.1bn per annum over the next three financial years.

The Provincial Treasury received R721.6m, R725.7m and R765.4m, largely for financial governance and general oversight of all departments, municipalities and public entities.

The Department of Sport and Recreation budget allocation is R479m, R506.6m and R535.4m. The Department of Community Safety and Liaison received R235m, R242.8m and R256.1m.

The bulk of the department’s budget is for ward safety committees, community safety initiatives, maintenance of community safety forums and community policing forums, crime awareness campaigns, as well as the monitoring and evaluation of police performance.

