Durban - A Durban-based health organisation could be forced to close its doors after loosing its main source of funding. NGO, MatCH (Maternal, Adolescent and Child Health) was informed last week by one of its biggest donors, USAID, that its funding will be cut in September. USAID is part of the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (Pepfar). Their funding, The Mercury understands, runs into millions of dollars. About 600 people employed by MatCH could lose their jobs.

“The decision to cut the funding came out of nowhere. A guy from USAID came last week to inform us that probably by September they would be cutting our funding,” said professor Hoosen Coovadia, one of the directors of MatCH. He said it was understood the decision was not made by the people “we work with at USAID”. He said the decision could spell an end to good work the organisation was doing. Coovadia said the gap left by the USAID was too big even for government to fill.

Robert Mearkle, South African spokesperson for the US Embassy, said through Pepfar, “We’ve invested more than $6billion (R87bn) in HIV programmes in South Africa. We’ve committed $732million just this year, representing an enormous investment by the American people.

“To ensure optimal performance in our programme and to reach President Ramaphosa’s goal, Pepfar is continuously evaluating the implementing partners we work with. During this year’s planning process, the decision was made to transition Pepfar support for provincially-supported clinics in eThekwini from partner MatCH to partner Health Systems Trust.”

