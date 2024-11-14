Matric exams progressing well despite minor reported incidents in KZN

The Department of Basic Education confirmed on Wednesday that it has recorded incidents of matric pupils carrying crib notes and cellphones while writing the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations in KwaZulu-Natal. Teacher unions say they were also monitoring the examinations, which are expected to conclude on November 27.

Elijah Mahlangu, Department of Basic Education spokesperson, said in KZN there were two incidents of pupils carrying crib notes during exams. “We have also recorded two incidents of pupils carrying cellphones during the exams in KZN. These incidents will be investigated; pupils have to sign a pledge before the exams that they will not be involved in misconduct during the writing of the exams, so they will face disciplinary action and be held accountable if found that they don’t have a valid explanation.” Mahlangu added that the department doesn’t stop pupils from writing exams due to these incidents.

“We inform the learners and they are aware that they will face disciplinary action, but we don’t stop pupils from writing exams. These incidents occurred for one paper. They have other papers and will be allowed to write however the full disciplinary process will take place.” South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) provincial secretary, Nomarashiya Caluza, said they have been on the ground monitoring the examinations. “We are pleased with how the 2024 NSC is progressing. We had some concerns that there could be disruptions because of the recent heavy rains that were experienced in parts of KZN.

However, we are pleased that the exams are going ahead.” Caluza added that the union had been concerned about incidents of violence at a school in Nongoma. “We were worried as school kids were fighting each other before the NSC started; however, we thank the department and SAPS for their presence and ensuring that the exams are going on without disruptions. We also have had our own pickets as Sadtu, but we did not interfere with the exams; we will continue to monitor the exams. Our focus will soon shift to marking exams.”

Thirona Moodley, KZN chief executive of the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA (Naptosa), said they are pleased with the progress of the NSC exams to date. “We have been monitoring the exams throughout the province and we have had no reports of any challenges.” National Teachers Union (Natu) president Sibusiso Malinga also said the union was happy with the progress so far.