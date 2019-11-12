Education Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said yesterday that no disruptions had been reported and the department continued to monitor the situation.
“We checked with the heads of different centres and the report that we have received is that no areas have been affected by the rains. Yes, it’s raining heavily and some pupils arrived at schools to write, soaked, but that did not stop any writing,” said Mahlambi.
He said that since rain was expected to continue for the rest of the week, the department would continue to monitor the situation.
Pupils are writing for the rest of the week. Yesterday they wrote life sciences paper 2, today they are writing South African languages, including South African sign language.