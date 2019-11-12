Matric exams unaffected by heavy rains









Education Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said yesterday that no disruptions had been reported and the department continued to monitor the situation. Picture: Flickr Durban - Matric exams are proceeding smoothly in the province and the heavy downpours and storms of the past few days have not disrupted exams. Education Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said yesterday that no disruptions had been reported and the department continued to monitor the situation. “We checked with the heads of different centres and the report that we have received is that no areas have been affected by the rains. Yes, it’s raining heavily and some pupils arrived at schools to write, soaked, but that did not stop any writing,” said Mahlambi. He said that since rain was expected to continue for the rest of the week, the department would continue to monitor the situation. Pupils are writing for the rest of the week. Yesterday they wrote life sciences paper 2, today they are writing South African languages, including South African sign language.

They will write Afrikaans tomorrow, economics on Thursday and agricultural science on Friday.

The marking of the scripts will start on December 2 and the results will be released on January 8.

Councillors and municipal officials in northern KwaZulu-Natal in the uMkhanyakude and Zululand district municipality - areas which are prone to flooding and storm damage - said they had not received any reports of damage as of yesterday afternoon.

Sibongiseni Mosia, the head of department: community services in the Zululand municipality, said: “We had a meeting with the officials from the disaster unit in the morning and they did not have any reports of damage. They went out to check and so far, no reports of emergencies have been sent.”

