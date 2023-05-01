Matric rewrite exams begin on Wednesday

Durban - The matric rewrite exams begin this week. The Department of Education’s (DBE) Second Chance programme allows candidates who have not been able to meet the requirements of the National Senior Certificate or the extended Senior Certificate an opportunity to retake the exams.

The exams can also be written by those seeking to improve their marks in specific subjects or those who did not do matric before. The exams begin on Wednesday, May 3, with the first papers being languages, including English. The exam period ends on June 14 with the computer applications technology and IT examinations. In a video on his Twitter, DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga urged candidates to attend the exams.