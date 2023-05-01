Matric rewrite exams begin on Wednesday

Durban - The matric rewrite exams begin this week.
The Department of Education’s (DBE) Second Chance programme allows candidates who have not been able to meet the requirements of the National Senior Certificate or the extended Senior Certificate an opportunity to retake the exams.
The exams can also be written by those seeking to improve their marks in specific subjects or those who did not do matric before.
The exams begin on Wednesday, May 3, with the first papers being languages, including English. The exam period ends on June 14 with the computer applications technology and IT examinations.
In a video on his Twitter, DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga urged candidates to attend the exams.
“Please don’t drop out. We see a number of people who register but don’t write. Those that wrote (matric) and didn’t do very well, some of those people don’t come back again. So please take this opportunity and use it.”
He added that candidates who registered to write in the May/June exams and don’t achieve the results they want, get another opportunity to write the October/November final end-of-year exams for Grade 12 pupils.
“So it’s important that you register and write, so you get a feel of how it is and if you go through this exam and come back again for the October/November exams, you stand a very good chance of passing.”