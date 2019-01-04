Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High and Maritzburg College pupils, from left, Teagan Moroney, Tameka Govender, Nishalan Govender, Rachael Job and Saahil Bridglall were some of the high achievers in the capital city.

Durban - Pietermaritzburg matric high-flyers are all prepped and ready to take on their tertiary studies after acing their matric exams. Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High School (GHS) pupil Rachael Job said her parents had instilled a love for learning in her from a young age, so it was no surprise when she achieved eight distinctions. The eldest of three girls, she laughed at the thought that she had set the bar high for her sisters. She will be studying actuarial science at Stellenbosch University this year.

Another GHS pupil who achieved seven distinctions is Jessica Palmer, who is currently representing KwaZulu-Natal in a Lions Youth Exchange programme in The Netherlands, Belgium and Finland.

“I am really grateful for having such amazing teachers. They were so supportive and really helped me achieve my goals and reach my potential,” she said.

Fellow GHS pupil Tameka Govender described her seven distinctions as “an unreal feeling”. Although the year was challenging, she said it had moved quickly. She will be attending the University of Pretoria to study civil engineering.

Pietermaritzburg GHS girls Simile Mbhele, Emma Arnold and Aphile Khanyile achieved seven distinctions each.

Maritzburg College pupil Muhammad Bayat was in London when he first heard about his seven distinctions. Speaking to The Mercury from London, he said he hadn’t expected to achieve such great results as he had found the final papers a lot more difficult than the trial papers.

He will be studying toward a BSc in Accounting but has not decided on a university yet.

Teagan Moroney, also from Maritzburg College, who received seven distinctions, said he was “over the moon” with excitement and relief when he found out that he had done well.

He will be attending UCT to study actuarial science.

Maritzburg College boys Nishalan Govender, Saahil Bridglall, Mitchell van Heerden and Matthew Reeves achieved seven distinctions each.

Visit IOL's Matrics page for all the latest National Senior Certificate results and news.



