Max Mqadi describes shooting and how he survived the attempt on his life

DURBAN - OWNER of Max’s Lifestyle in uMlazi, Max Mqadi said he is struggling to sleep after being shot last week at his venue's car park. Speaking to Ukhozi FM on Wednesday morning, the businessman said he had so many questions about why he was attacked. Mqadi was discharged on Monday from hospital.

“I ask myself, what wrong did I do for the person who ordered the hit on me to want to kill me? Couldn’t we sit down and talk about this? I ask myself if this person thought of the elderly people I spend Christmas with, did he think about all the people that I am helping and those that I have helped? Did he think of the role I play in people’s lives?” asked Mqadi. Explaining what happened on the day he was shot, Mqadi said he noticed a large group of people arrive in cars in the afternoon at his business. “I was standing in the VIP section. When you are there, you can see everything that is happening. I saw some cars coming in and inside there were a lot of people. These people were a group, and they were going in and out taking pictures,” he said.

He said he did not pay much attention because the venue is a tourist destination but said he found the behaviour of the group a bit suspicious. He said as he was getting to leave that evening, he saw one of his assailants walking towards him. “I saw this person crossing the road and coming towards me. He took out the gun and shot me. I went down. I think there were two of them, about 15 bullets were fired. I laid down, and as I was doing that, my hand went up, and he fired. That bullet was supposed to go to my head. He fired again, and the bullet stuck on my iPhone. I told myself to focus and be calm. I needed God, my ancestors and myself because I realised I can get out of here,” he said.

Mqadi said he was able to drive and tried to not focus on the blood in the car. He added that he thought of going to Prince Mshiyeni hospital but decided against it as he feared that the gunmen could follow him there to finish him off. “I was not stopping anywhere because I feared for my life. I saw traffic officers. I told them that I have been shot and asked them to escort me,” he said. He said: “What I know is that I was attacked by my own people. It was not a white or Indian that masterminded and executed the attack, but my own fellow Africans. Why are we doing this to each other?”