Durban - eThekwini Municipality mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, has appealed to residents to remain calm and not take the law into their own hands after several areas across the city were hit by water disruptions.
Kaunda said stolen cables, power outages due to load shedding and load shedding itself has majorly impacted on the water supply.
"We are working flat out to restore water in many areas and water tankers will be supplied to mitigate in the meantime," he said.
Kaunda appealed to communities to work with the city to bring about solutions and not venture into violent protests which will disrupt workers who are on the ground, trying to fix the challenges and bring alternative supply of water through water tankers.
He further warned against cable theft, adding that cables are stolen frequently and this is of major concern.