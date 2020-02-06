Mayor appeals for calm amid water disruptions









Ethekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda. Picture Bongani Mbatha /African News Agency (ANA) Durban - eThekwini Municipality mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, has appealed to residents to remain calm and not take the law into their own hands after several areas across the city were hit by water disruptions. Kaunda said stolen cables, power outages due to load shedding and load shedding itself has majorly impacted on the water supply. "We are working flat out to restore water in many areas and water tankers will be supplied to mitigate in the meantime," he said. Kaunda appealed to communities to work with the city to bring about solutions and not venture into violent protests which will disrupt workers who are on the ground, trying to fix the challenges and bring alternative supply of water through water tankers. He further warned against cable theft, adding that cables are stolen frequently and this is of major concern.

"Sadly, some members of the community are fully aware of this illicit behaviour and they choose not to report these criminals. We are fully aware that our people are bearing the brunt of unemployment, but stealing municipal infrastructure, is worsening our problems. This needs to come to a stop or risk to live permanently without running water” warned Kaunda.

Eskom has confirmed that load shedding will continue on Thursday and Friday. This, Eskom said, is due to a shortage of capacity and a higher demand in electricity. The probability of load shedding remains high for the weekend.

Eskom added that there is an increased possibility of load shedding over the next 18 months as they are conducting critical maintenance to restore ageing plant to good health.

Customers are also advised that any additional shifts on the system may require a change in the load shedding stage.

The Mercury