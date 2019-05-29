eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede. File photo: ANA/Motshwari Mofokeng.

Durban - A war of words was unleashed at the city’s executive committee meeting yesterday after the IFP questioned why tainted eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede chaired the meeting in view of her stringent bail conditions. The IFP’s Mdu Nkosi queried why Gumede was present at the decision-making committee meeting following her recent arrest and her strict bail conditions set by the court.

Gumede was arrested and charged with fraud, corruption, and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act, the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, and contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act this month.

Sixteen people, including suppliers and senior eThekwini staff, have been arrested and charged.

Gumede’s strict bail conditions set by the Durban Special Commercial Crime Court prevent her from interacting with all the heads of departments in the municipality.

“I am not sure whether I am in the right meeting, Madam Mayor. Based on your bail conditions, why are you sitting here?” Nkosi asked, shortly after Gumede delivered her opening remarks.

Gumede sharply responded, “I am where I am supposed to be, in the right meeting. My bail conditions are clear. You will get a report on that in due time.”

Earlier this month, Magistrate Dawn Somaroo explained that Gumede’s bail conditions meant her duties would involve giving guidance and not interfering with administrative duties and the heads of department. She must also refrain from taking disciplinary action against implicated officials.

Her arrest came after the Hawks’ National Clean Audit Task Team’s investigation at the municipality into a R208 million Durban Solid Waste tender revealed that service providers were allegedly paid huge amounts even though they did not render any service.

Speaking to The Mercury after the meeting, Nicole Graham of the DA said that Gumede’s attendance at executive committee meetings had been so inconsistent “we never know what to expect”.

“She should be fired, end of story. Her actions have brought the city to its knees and created havoc, from the strike to her arrest. We want her gone for good,” Graham said.

