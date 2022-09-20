Mayor denies links to Msinga councillor’s murder

Durban - Msinga Municipality mayor, Mlethi Ndlovu has dismissed allegations that he was involved in the murder of a ward councillor from the municipality. The move comes after a video circulated this past weekend in which Lungisani Ntuli, an IFP councillor in Msinga Municipality, accused Ndlovu, of being behind the killing of Siyanda Magubane, a fellow party councillor.

Ntuli, who made the comments at Magubane’s funeral, was travelling with Magubane when they came under attack on September 8. Speaking to The Mercury yesterday, Ndlovu dismissed the allegations and welcomed the probe announced by the party leadership. “This is all lies. I do not agree with anything said in that video. I was not involved in any criminal activity and that is why I welcome any move that will clear my name,” said the mayor.

He added that he had been disturbed by the video and the subsequent rumours, but stressed that if the party leadership wanted to conduct an investigation, he had no problem as he had nothing to hide. The IFP said yesterday that it had deployed a task team to investigate the allegations. IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the party leadership had taken the decision to probe the matter, as they viewed it as a serious issue.

“The IFP views this latest development in a serious light, and with immediate effect the IFP secretary-general has dispatched a team of National Council Members to investigate the statements by councillor Ntuli and allegations levelled against mayor Ndlovu,” said Hlengwa. The spokesperson also called on the police and other law-enforcement agencies to investigate the councillor’s murder with urgency and ensure a successful prosecution of those involved in what he labelled a “heinous crime”. “The IFP calls for calm and peace as the IFP and SAPS respectively investigate and collaborate in ensuring swift justice. The National Council Team will report back to the secretary-general and the NEC no later than Monday, No character style: September 26 No character style: ; thereafter concrete decisions will be taken based on the report received,” Hlengwa concluded.

Meanwhile, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal appealed on anyone with information regarding the councillor’s murder to report to the law enforcement agencies. ANC spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said the party was shocked by the video. He expressed the party’s message of support to the Magubane family, relatives and his close comrades, and called on the police to ensure the family’s safety following the attack.

“Political-related killings, and this video in particular, remains a sore point as it flies in the face of attempts to ensure social stability and peace in KwaZulu-Natal. As the ANC, we commit to work with the IFP and all other political parties to ensure that we have a mature electorate that will freely exercise their freedom of association as enshrined in the Constitution,” said Mndebele. Ntuli could not be reached for comment.