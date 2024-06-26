Mayor election delayed by ‘negotiations’

The failure to conclude the negotiations that will lead to the formation of a Government of National Unity, has led to the eThekwini Municipality not able to elect its new mayor. Thabani Nyawose, Speaker of the municipality, revealed on Tuesday that parties in the council had requested more time to finalise the negotiations around the formation of the GNU.

At least 10 parties at national level are thrashing out how they should form the GNU. The outcome of these negotiations will cascade down to other spheres of government. It was expected that the new mayor would be elected during a council meeting on Tuesday. However, Nyawose revealed that he planned to call a special council meeting either mid-July or end of July to elect the City’s first citizen. Front-runner for the post Cyril Xaba was in the chamber on Tuesday. He was expected to be elected as an exco member on Tuesday afternoon. Mdu Nkosi, IFP leader and ActionSA leader Zwakele Mncwango demanded an explanation as to why Xaba was seated in the chamber when his standing in the council was unclear.

The speaker initially refused to address the matter, but later relented and confirmed that Xaba was now a councillor in the eThekwini Metro. He cited several reasons for the delay in the election of the mayor, including the fact that the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) was not available to conduct the election, the chief magistrate was also not available, and the parties had requested more time to negotiate among themselves to form a government. “It’s true that we were expecting to elect our mayor today, but I can confirm that we are not going to elect the mayor for a few reasons.

“Firstly, if you elect the mayor, IEC has to be present to preside over the process. I could not secure the IEC to come and assist here and I was informed that the organisation had other preceding engagements,” he said. “You are all aware that after the Government of National Unity at national level, the provincial government of unity in the province is also impacting now on the composition of municipalities. Those who are negotiating have not yet agreed on when to start negotiations on working together at the local level, but the parties raised that with me. I said to them my priority is to see stability in my council.” Nkosi, the IFP leader, said the party was still in negotiation with the other parties on which candidate to support for the post.

EFF councillor, Themba Mvubu said the party would not support the ANC. “We are leaving them on their own. They must now work with the GNU partners.” Mncwango said they would also not support the ANC: “Even between them, they seem to be divided on the candidate that should be mayor.