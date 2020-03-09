Mayor meets with unions over DSW go-slow
Durban - eThekwini Municipality mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, has met with unions in a bid to find a lasting solution to the ongoing go-slows at the Durban Solid Waste unit.
Last week, the residents of eThekwini complained to the municipality about uncollected refuse following a stand-off between the management and workers over the issue of the implementation of overtime changes. The unions have accused the management of implementing the changes without proper consultation.
Kaunda has apologised to the residents for the inconvenience caused and committed the leadership of the city to ensure that the matter is addressed amicably.
During the meeting both the leadership of the city and unions agreed to reopen consultations around the issue of overtime and that workers will resume their duties while consultations are ongoing.
Mayor Kaunda convenes an urgent meeting with unions to resolve challenges of refuse collection— eThekwini Municipality (@eThekwiniM) March 9, 2020
The Mayor has apologized to the residents for the inconvenience caused & committed the leadership of the city to ensure that the matter is addressed amicably. pic.twitter.com/FYPmVoX9Pu
The mayor has also asked the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Infrastructure, Human Settlement and Transport, Councillor Thanduxolo Sabelo, to facilitate consultations between labour and management.
On Monday morning, workers could be seen collecting dirt piles from some areas in the city.
Last week, the city issued a notice of the go-slow. In October last year, residents living in areas north of Durban, had to deal with uncollected dirt piling up on roads due to a disruption in collection services.
The Mercury