Land invaders in Cato Crest have demarcated plots with barrier tape. Sakhiseni Nxumalo

DURBAN - Ethekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has claimed that certain councillors were behind the spate of land invasions following the latest round in Cato Crest yesterday. Large tracts of municipal land that are meant for houses, flats and a sports field were invaded over the past weekend.

Invaders started marking plots along the Mary Thipe Road on Saturday, while hundreds more were busy clearing vegetation yesterday morning.

The eThekwini Municipality condemned the invasion, but did not disclose how it would handle the matter.

Gumede repeated her claims that the recent invasions of land in the city were politically driven.

Gumede also warned councillors of serious repercussions if found to be inciting people to continue invading private properties.

“There are rumours that some of our own councillors are inciting these people. If you know of these councillors, you need to report it to the council immediately,” she said. “Some ward councillors are also culprits because they are ignoring our phone calls and are not available to assist residents. Everyone needs to work together and these ward councillors need to be on top of things,” Gumede said.

Ward councillor in Cato Crest Mzimuni Ngiba was accused by Abahlali BaseMjondolo of inciting this weekend’s land grab. However, he rubbished the allegation and blamed Abahlali BaseMjondolo, the shack-dwellers’ movement.

Abahlali leader in Durban, Lindokuhle Mnguni, said those invading land were not their members.

“Those people have made it clear that it was the councillor and his committee that incited them to take over the land,” said Mnguni.

Ngiba said he was not even in the area when the land invasion happened. He said Abahlali invaded land and blocked demolitions with court orders and that had created a “precedent” that people could take council land.

A community member who was found clearing a plot said he moved to Cato Crest in 2011 and had been paying R600 rent per month.

“We need land to build. There are about six of us who are sharing in this plot. My eldest son also has a plot here,” he said.

Residents along Mary Thipe road called The Mercury in panic yesterday, worried the invasion would drive down their property values, and increase crime, and water and electricity theft.

Janus Horn, the chairperson of Community Policing Forum, said homeowners living close by had seen their property values halved overnight.

“I understand the plight of those invading land. They are desperate and if I was in the same situation I would probably do the same or worse, but you cannot do what you like,” he said.

“Most concerning is what will happen if those shacks are built and then have to be demolished, that could start a war. People are already fighting among each other over plots.”

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a group of people were seen cutting the trees at a forest in Cato Crest. She said police had been deployed to the scene.

- THE MERCURY