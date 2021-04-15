Mayor upbeat about recovery of tourism sector

DURBAN - ETHEKWINI mayor Mxolisi Kaunda is upbeat about the recovery of the tourism sector in the city.

Speaking at the Tourism Business Retention and Expansion (BR&E) webinar, hosted in partnership with Tourism Investment Africa 360 (TIA) on Wednesday, Kaunda said that the sector’s road to recovery was evident during the Easter period this year.

He said more than 45 000 visitors descended on the city during Easter.

“As a result of this influx of visitors, the hospitality industry saw hotel occupancy rates hovering above 60%,” said Kaunda.

He said that eThekwini’s economy received a boost, with direct spending at approximately R60 million and a GDP contribution of around R150m, with a total of 320 jobs created over this period.