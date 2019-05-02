Mayor Zandile Gumede seen with Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube Ncube

DURBAN - Questions have been raised over whether mayor Zandile Gumede should remain in office following a number of violent protests across the city in recent weeks. As residents prepare to vote on May 8, political parties have expressed concern over the land grabs and protests in eThekwini Municipality.

On Tuesday, hundreds of striking workers took to the streets of Durban’s CBD, overturning bins and blocking roads with piles of dumped rubbish.

This comes after land grabs and several service-delivery protests by residents affected by the recent floods.

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said while there could be other officials at fault for a number of wrongs in the city, the buck stopped with the mayor.

DA leader in KwaZulu-Natal, Zwakele Mncwango, said concerns about Gumede’s leadership abilities were raised in 2016.

“She is not about serving the people of the municipality. She has allowed the city to be ungovernable,” he said.

Mncwango said while he understood the plight of residents, burning tyres and staging violent protests were not the way to be heard.

Mayoral spokesperson Mthunzi Gumede said contrary to the views of the opposition parties, the mayor had been busy attending to disaster management relief efforts since the heavy rains last week.

“She has also been busy with memorials and funeral arrangements for those who lost their lives,” he said.

Regarding the strike, he said the mayor had been in talks with unions and stakeholders to find an amicable resolution to the challenges.

He added an official press statement would be released soon.

Political commentator, Lukhona Mnguni, said he believed that Gumede faces a credibility crisis not only from opposition parties but also from within some quarters of the ANC.

"She was largely supported by the ANCYL but recently there has been a drifting apart between her and the ANCYL. She has also fought with some people on who should be the secretary of the province. And by 2016, there were talks that she was affiliated to the Delangokubona SA Business Forum, however this was never proven," he said.

Mnguni said there could be a change on the horizon as the ANC in the eThekwini region is set to meet following May 8 elections. He said the current term of leadership had expired.

THE MERCURY