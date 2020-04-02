Mbalula announces new lockdown rules for taxis

Durban - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced new Covid-19 lockdown rules for taxis. Mbalula said the new rules came after consultation with industry and engagement with government officials dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, including the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) and National Taxi Alliance. Taxi operators had complained that the restrictions on the number of passengers they could carry per trip was having a huge impact on their finances. It was also reported that some operators were forcing passengers to pay double fares to compensate for the financial losses. Despite the economic challenges facing the industry, Mbalula said they were able to reach an agreement that guaranteed the continuous availability of public transport during the lockdown.

“I must commend the taxi industry for their efforts and commitment to playing their part in enabling mobility of the poor and vulnerable in this trying time,” he said.

“We must all appreciate that the measures that we have introduced to curb the spread of this virus are about preserving human life and not about our individual, narrow self-serving interests,” he said.

The minister said essential service commuters should be transported from 5am to 9am and in the afternoon taxis would operate from 4pm to 8pm with a one-hour grace period until 9pm.

Mbalula said that during the lockdown:

* A minibus licensed to carry 10 passengers must carry a maximum of seven passengers.

* A minibus licensed to carry 15 passengers must carry a maximum of 10 passengers.

* A minibus permitted to carry 22 passengers must carry a maximum of 15 passengers.

Mbalula said minibus taxis would be permitted to load their maximum loading capacity in terms of their operating licenses, only if all passengers were wearing masks.

“These masks must be of the following categories: surgical masks or an N95 respirator masks,” he said.

He said transport operators were required to adhere to the directions for sanitising vehicles and put measures in place to give effect to social distancing.

“We know that taxi operators at the present moment are sanitising their vehicles, but we are emphasising now as a matter of law that it is compulsory that your vehicle is sanitised beyond the 21-day lockdown,” he said.

Mbalula said the government was making a commitment to assist taxi operators with surgical masks, and also with sanitisers. He said the department was aware that taxi organisations were not working together.

“We will pay particular attention to leadership issues and achieving sustainable unity (at the Taxi Indaba), which must ensure that taxi violence becomes a relic of the past,” Mbalula said.

The Mercury