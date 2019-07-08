Durban - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula praised traffic officers yesterday after almost 100 arrests were made over the Vodacom Durban July race weekend. This comes after a successful operation, #LiveBeyondJuly, was launched with the aim of decreasing road fatalities on the N3 corridor.

An integrated operation was held by authorities in Gauteng, Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal, which started on Friday.

Mbalula, who was given feedback about the operations at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza yesterday, said motorists also had to be commended for their good behaviour.

South Africa - Durban - 07 July 2019 - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula takes some time off from the stop and search, poses for pictures with motorists passing Mariannhill toll plaza during a road block. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)





“This is a two-way process. It’s not only police who are maintaining the order. It’s also about motorists being responsible on the road.

“We, as the government, want road safety to be maintained 24/7 - not only during Easter or Christmas. We want our police and law enforcement out there.

“We are giving you a taste of what is to come,” said Mbalula.

At the toll plaza on Friday there was an average of 1990 vehicles per hour arriving in Durban, and yesterday afternoon there were about 1320 vehicles per hour leaving the province.

Road Traffic Management Corporation chief executive Makhosini Msibi said about 46 people had been arrested for drunk driving on Friday.

“One of the drivers exceeded the limit by more than seven times. On Saturday we had 48 arrests (24 in uMlazi and 24 in Durban) for drunk driving and speeding. The highest speed that was recorded was 171km/* in a 120km zone,” said Msibi.

Two people were arrested on Friday after they tried to bribe traffic officers.

He said that in KwaZulu-Natal there had been two road crash fatalities since the beginning of the operation.

He added that a traffic officer was kept in custody overnight for drunk driving.

“The operation, which that aims to ensure that people are safe, will continue at Mooi River, Tugela, Villiers and Harri­smith tolls,” he said.

Motorist Mboniseni Sosibo praised the operation. He said it was important for drivers to avoid drinking and driving.

Sosibo, a Durban taxi driver, said vehicles also had to be roadworthy.

“Everyone on the road, motorists, drivers and the passengers, must respect each other,” said Sosibo.

The Mercury