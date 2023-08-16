Mbalula says ANC will have to work hard to regain confidence of voters

Durban – ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said the lack of service delivery had cost it votes in the last local government elections and continued to affect the party in recent by-elections in KwaZulu-Natal. Mbalula, together with top officials and National Executive Committee deployees on Tuesday visited the Zulu king and on Wednesday met with party structures in Durban.

Mbalula said the party would need to work hard to regain the trust of voters and convince people to vote for the party again. “It’s is a well-documented truth and fact that the majority of our supporters did not come out in numbers to vote and that can be attributed to a number of factors.” Mbalula said the party was concerned that the IFP won some municipalities in the province.

Earlier this year, the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) visited the province. During a briefing, Mbalula said service delivery challenges and failures in the province require systemic responses. “Among the issues that have been flagged across the entire province is the provision of water.