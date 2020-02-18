Mboweni slammed for tweet ‘sabotage’









Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. File photo: ANA/Phando Jikelo Durban - A proposal by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni for a referendum on the use of taxpayers’ money to bail out failing state-owned enterprises (SOEs) has been rejected by Cosatu, which accused him of sabotaging efforts to save the country. In several tweets on Sunday, Mboweni called for public participation when the government is taking decisions that are of national importance, such as using the pensions of government workers to bail out struggling SOEs. Mboweni’s statement comes in the wake of a call by Cosatu, supported by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, to use government workers’ pensions to reduce Eskom’s R450 billion debt burden. Sizwe Pamla, Cosatu’s spokesperson, said the tweets were tantamount to sabotage of President Cyril Ramaphosa. He said they reinforced their belief that Mboweni should have been fired long ago as he was not interested in the job and undermined the government. However, political analyst Lukhona Mnguni said Mboweni was realistic and willing to speak the truth, irrespective of consequences to his political career.

On Sunday, Mboweni tweeted: “We must develop a democratic system in which ISSUES of NATIONAL importance & NOT party political significance are dealt with. In a proper democracy, a public debate must be held leading to a REFERENDUM!! Let the People decide not the Politburo! The CITIZENS!! We the PEOPLE must decide!

“Let political demagogues not hide behind some defunct and antiquated Stalinism. Democratic centralism in today’s world is meaningless. It does not work. People must openly debate issues and not be dictated to by the Politburo. People have brains! Call a referendum.”

By Monday afternoon, the tweets had generated 6100 likes, 1292 retweets and 1877 comments.

Pamla described Mboweni as Ramaphosa’s biggest problem: “We do not know what Mboweni is communicating, but it is not government policy because the president said nothing about this in his recent state of the nation.

“We have said a long time ago that Ramaphosa must fire that man, Mboweni is not interested in that position, he does not want to be there. Having someone there who constantly undermines you, sabotaging your efforts is suicidal,” Pamla said.

He said they had complained about Mboweni’s utterances on social media. The ANC had also complained and there were processes that had to be followed when engaging in policy discussions.

DA finance spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis said the call for public involvement was a mute point.

“The public has been involved, it called an election and they won it, it’s time they get on with it and make the difficult decisions.”

He said any attempts to use the workers’ pensions would be terrible, and should be opposed by every worker.

Mnguni said Mboweni speaking out in tweets could be viewed as the outlet of frustration he feels about the expectation of what his Budget should look like.

He said it looked like “Mboweni believes the ANC was extremely short- sighted in some cases and that left very few people to fight the hard battles”.

He said Mboweni was someone who was not afraid to stay true to his beliefs, even if that was to cost him his ministerial position.

Mnguni said putting matters like investing Public Investment Corporation’s money into Eskom through a referendum would be incorrect as that would be asking the masses, with no basis, to decide a question that should be decided on facts and calculations.

Another political analyst, Daniel Silke, agreed with Mnguni, saying Mboweni’s tweets showed frustration with his party’s inability to make tough political decisions.

“He is suggesting that some of the decisions should be put to the electorate rather than his party; that will cause a ripple effect within the party as it is unusual for the finance minister to express such disillusionment with his party,” Silke said.

Mboweni’s spokesperson and the ANC’s national spokesperson could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.

The Mercury