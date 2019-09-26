McBride rubbishes public protector report alleging maladministration at Ipid







Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride. File Photo: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - Former head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) Robert McBride has hit back at a public protector report which dealt with allegations of maladministration, improper conduct and abuse of power against him. McBride said yesterday that the report was “clearly reviewable” and that he would approach the high court to interdict any remedial actions directed by the report, and to take it on review. The report investigated a complaint made by former Ipid investigator Cedric Nkabinde, who alleged that McBride had unlawfully appointed an unsuitably qualified candidate to a top position. In 2017, Theresa Botha was appointed to the position of deputy director of national specialised investigations. The position was a National Qualifications Framework level 6 post, which according to Nkabinde required a national diploma or the equivalent thereof.

According to the report, Botha’s highest qualification was matric. She had worked as an administration clerk for the SAPS between 1994 and 2016, and then worked for Fidelity as a national investigative analyst.

The report further found that McBride had ignored the recommendations from advocate Richard Moloko, who had investigated the matter when it was reported to the Office of the Presidency in 2017.

Moloko highlighted irregularities and recommended that McBride take action against senior officials who had been involved in Botha’s appointment.

The public protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, found, among others, that the complaint was substantiated that Botha was appointed without Ipid following proper recruitment processes.

The report directed that the acting head of Ipid within 30 days of the report take disciplinary steps against Ipid officials who had violated policies and laws, which had resulted in the irregular appointment of Botha.

Approached for comment yesterday, Botha, who is still in her position, said she would also seek a review of the report.

“We have submitted evidence which is contrary to the allegations. But there is more to this. I am merely the person caught in the middle. This is not about me or my appointment. This is about McBride and (senior Ipid investigator Matthews) Sesoko,” she said.

McBride said the timing of the report was suspicious, as it came on the eve of Sesoko’s testimony at the Zondo Commission into state capture.

“It is irrational as the findings cannot be reconciled with the facts. In essence, the report is an erosion of Ipid’s independence which is likely to interrupt Ipid’s investigations into industrial scale corruption and looting within the SAPS. It is clear that the intention is to disrupt the functioning of Ipid,” he said.

McBride also said most of the report dealt with a complaint that was identical to one that had previously been investigated by the Public Service Commission, which found the complaint to be unsubstantiated.

Acting spokesperson for Ipid Sontaga Seisa said they were still studying the report and would advise on their next step in due course.

“Should it be confirmed that any of our officials have contributed towards irregular expenditure, steps will be taken. Ipid adheres to the highest level of ethical standards, and it is important that all our officials adhere to these in order to gain public confidence.

“All officials mentioned in the report are still employed by Ipid. In terms of the Public Finance Management Act, any official who commits financial misconduct must be held accountable, including the recovery of funds,” said Seisa.

Spokesperson for the office of the public protector, Oupa Segalwe, dismissed Botha’s claim of an ulterior motive behind the report.

He said the public protector’s duty was to investigate the complaints that she received.

The Mercury